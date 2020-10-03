Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $13.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.02 million and the highest is $13.84 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $56.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $57.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMRK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,329. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.