Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Okta posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 81.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 201.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.06. 1,133,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

