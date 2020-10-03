Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Regenxbio posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Regenxbio stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 214,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

