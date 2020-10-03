Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $24.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $31.70 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $14.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $122.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $158.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $166.03 million, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $262.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

