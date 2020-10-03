Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 251,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,797. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.