Zacks: Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,412.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,488 shares of company stock worth $721,489. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

