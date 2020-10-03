Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.32). LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

LC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 944,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. The company has a market cap of $354.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in LendingClub by 60.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $86,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.