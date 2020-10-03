Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $20.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.71 million and the lowest is $19.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $21.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $79.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $84.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $141.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 358,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,582,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 340,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 786,673 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

