Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 88,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,003. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

