Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,361. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

