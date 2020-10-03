Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.48. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $24,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

