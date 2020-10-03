Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.