Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

