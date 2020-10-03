Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

CSV stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Carriage Services by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

