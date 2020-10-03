Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Hold

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Leju stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.56. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leju were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

