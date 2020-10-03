Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Hold

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MORF. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $790.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.99. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $111,344.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $56,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,761 shares in the company, valued at $97,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock worth $349,561 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morphic by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

