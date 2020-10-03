Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sharp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

SHCAY opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Sharp has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

