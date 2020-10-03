Zacks Investment Research Lowers APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.87. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $34.86.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.45 million. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

