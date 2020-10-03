Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,768,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,750 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

