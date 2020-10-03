Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESLOY. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ESLOY stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.84.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

