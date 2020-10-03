Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.3067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 387,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 245,967 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 153.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 172,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

