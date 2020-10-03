Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMBBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

