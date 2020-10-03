Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPX Flow by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Flow by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

