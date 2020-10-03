Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,440,219.25. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $705,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,579.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ASGN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

