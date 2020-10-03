Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

