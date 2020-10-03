Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

