$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.