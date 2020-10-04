-$0.02 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 553,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

