$0.09 EPS Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,006,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,592.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 142,380 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODN traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,492. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.