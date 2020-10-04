$0.19 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 6,940,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -560.86, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 369,443 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

