$0.27 EPS Expected for Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Aware posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aware will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aware.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of ATCO remained flat at $$9.05 on Friday. 343,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

