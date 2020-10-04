$0.35 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIR opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

