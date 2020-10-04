-$0.37 EPS Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 110,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SP Plus by 23.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SP Plus by 316.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

