$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $637,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $562.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.