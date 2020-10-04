$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Starwood Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 2,565,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 1,992,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after buying an additional 1,627,065 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 1,342,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 754,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 3,242,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

