-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.35). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of XENT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 226,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

