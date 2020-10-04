-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.45). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of SWTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 127,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

