-$0.56 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 363,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,029. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886,000.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

