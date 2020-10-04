$0.59 EPS Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.60. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 196,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Envestnet by 163.1% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 258,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 55.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,399 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $10,762,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 70.0% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 51.0% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

