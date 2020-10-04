$0.64 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

