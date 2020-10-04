$0.67 EPS Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.79. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

SUM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,156. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

