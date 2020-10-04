$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.14. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

