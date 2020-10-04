-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,397. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 431,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,605,726.84. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $258,048.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 630,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,498. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 256,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

