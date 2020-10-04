$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

