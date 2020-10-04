$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 263,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

