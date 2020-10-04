$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 263,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.