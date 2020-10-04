-$0.99 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06).

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

