0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,474.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $88,474.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.
- Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00077826 BTC.
0Chain Profile
Buying and Selling 0Chain
0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
