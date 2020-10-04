0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,474.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $88,474.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00077826 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.