$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 254.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 734,765 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,637,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,610. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.