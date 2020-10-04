$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.15. 459,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,897. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.