$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

